The business week ahead

TODAY: Central bankers and finance ministers from the Group of 20 are gathering for the first time this year, in Buenos Aires, to discuss their outlook for the global economy. The two-day meeting concludes Tuesday with the release of a statement.

WEDNESDAY: Starbucks holds its annual shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall in Seattle. Presentations are planned from CEO Kevin Johnson, wrapping up his first year at the helm of the global coffee giant; Executive Chairman Howard Schultz; Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer; and Belinda Wong, CEO of Starbucks China, a market critical to the company’s growth plans. Environmental groups urging Starbucks to improve its record on cup and plastics recycling are expected to deliver a petition and advocate for a shareholder resolution aimed at greater disclosure of Starbucks’ environmental performance. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day meeting to set interest rates, led for the first time by new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. They’re widely expected to raise their target interest rate — look for a statement at about 11 a.m. Seattle time — but the bigger question is how many more rate hikes there will be this year. … The Commerce Department reports its current-account trade measure for the fourth quarter. … The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports February data on durable goods and new home sales.