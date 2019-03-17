A look at the business week ahead

MONDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for March.
WEDNESDAY: Starbucks holds its annual shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. at WaMu Theater next to CenturyLink Field. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day meeting to review interest rates.
FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports existing home sales for February.

Seattle Times business staff