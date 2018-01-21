The business week ahead
TUESDAY: The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off in Davos, Switzerland. The world’s premier economic summit runs through Friday.
WEDNESDAY: F5 Networks will announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the market closes. … The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December.
THURSDAY: Starbucks releases its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the market closes. Last quarter, the company’s comparable-store sales grew a disappointing 2 percent. Store closings forced by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida were one factor, but growth also slowed in the all-important China market. … Alaska Air Group reports its fourth-quarter and full year earnings. Analysts will focus on how the integration of Virgin America with Alaska Airlines is proceeding, as well as the pressure on airfares from competitors — particularly Delta, JetBlue and Southwest. … The Commerce Department reports data on new home sales for December. … Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on fourth-quarter gross domestic product and durable goods for December.
