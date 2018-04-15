The business week ahead

TODAY: The Commerce Department reports retail sales data for March. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its builder sentiment index for April.

TUESDAY: The Specialty Coffee Expo, a five-day gathering of coffee roasters, retailers, and food and beverage industry professionals from more than 75 countries, kicks off at the Washington State Convention Center. Attendees will hear talks on sustainability, the future of the coffee industry, innovation and diversity; hone their coffee skills and receive industry certifications; and tour local coffeehouses and roasting plants. Also, the U.S. Coffee Championships begin Friday, with the final rounds contested on Sunday. … The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case challenging a South Dakota law requiring retailers to collect sales tax on items sold in the state even if they don’t have a store or other building in South Dakota. The decision could have national implications for e-commerce. … The Commerce Department releases housing starts for March. … The Federal Reserve reports on March industrial production.