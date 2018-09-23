The business week ahead
TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home-price index for July, fresh off the first month in nearly two years in which the Seattle area did not lead the nation in home-price gains. … The Conference Board issues its Consumer Confidence Index for September
WEDNESDAY: The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation will hold a hearing on the privacy policies of top technology companies. Representatives from AT&T, Amazon, Google, Twitter and Apple are scheduled to testify. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day monetary policy meeting. They’re widely expected to increase their target interest rate by a quarter point, the eighth increase since December 2015. Look for a statement at 11 a.m. Seattle time, followed by a news conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. … The Commerce Department reports home sales for August.
THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on durable goods for August and releases its third, and last, estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home-sales index for August.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on personal income and spending for August.
