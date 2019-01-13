The business week ahead

MONDAY: The quarterly earnings season kicks off this week with fourth-quarter financial reports from big U.S. banks — starting with Citigroup.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December. … Earnings reports: JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Home Builders issues its housing-market index for January. … The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, a summary of regional economic outlooks. … Earnings reports: Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp.

THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its year-in-review report for 2018 real estate, after an up-and-down year for Seattle-area home prices.

FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for December.