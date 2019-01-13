The business week ahead
MONDAY: The quarterly earnings season kicks off this week with fourth-quarter financial reports from big U.S. banks — starting with Citigroup.
TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December. … Earnings reports: JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.
WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Home Builders issues its housing-market index for January. … The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, a summary of regional economic outlooks. … Earnings reports: Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp.
THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its year-in-review report for 2018 real estate, after an up-and-down year for Seattle-area home prices.
FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.