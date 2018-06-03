The business week ahead
TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home-sales data for May, fresh off another hot month for local home prices. … The Commerce Department reports on April factory orders. … Apple holds its five-day Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.
TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for May. … The Labor Department reports on its job openings and labor turnover survey for April.
WEDNESDAY: Gov. Jay Inslee, at a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the Aviation Maintenance Training Center of South Seattle College, will talk about the state’s push to convince Boeing to build its next new airplane, the 797, in Washington. Aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia will present his report on the competitiveness of the state in its campaign to win that work. … The Commerce Department reports on international trade data for April. … The Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data
THURSDAY: The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for April
