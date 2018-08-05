TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its local home-sales data for July, following a June report in which inventory jumped at the fastest rate in a decade.
TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor-turnover survey for June. … The Federal Reserve reports June consumer-credit data.
THURSDAY: The Labor Department reports on the Producer Price Index for July.
FRIDAY: The July Consumer Price Index is released by the Labor Department.
Monday Memo: Seattle-area home sales and inflation data
