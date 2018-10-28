The business week ahead

MONDAY: The Commerce Department reports on personal income and spending for September.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its home-price index for August, amid a slowdown in home-price growth for the Seattle area. … Apple is expected to unveil new Mac computers and iPad tablets at an event in New York. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for October.

WEDNESDAY: Payroll company ADP issues its October employment survey.

THURSDAY: Starbucks reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the markets close, and there’s lots to watch. The Seattle coffee giant has endured a rocky stretch and is making significant changes, including headquarters layoffs and the handoff of four European markets to a third-party franchise operator. Meanwhile, activist investor Bill Ackman has taken a significant position in the company. Starbucks is expected to post quarterly earnings of 59 cents a share, according to the consensus estimate of stock analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research. … The Labor Department reports third-quarter productivity data. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for October. … The Commerce Department reports on September construction spending. … Automakers release U.S. vehicle sales data for October.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports U.S. employment data for October. … The Commerce Department releases September data on international trade and U.S. factory orders.