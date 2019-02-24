TUESDAY: The Case-Shiller monthly home-price index for December is released, amid a big cool down in the Seattle-area real estate market. … The Commerce Department reports on housing starts for December. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for February.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home-sales index for January.

THURSDAY: High-end retailer Nordstrom reports quarterly sales for the crucial holiday period. Wall Street analysts expect earnings per share for the fourth quarter of $1.42, on average. … The Commerce Department reports on fourth-quarter gross domestic product.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department will release personal income and spending data for December and personal income data for January as it tries to catch up with its data releases after the federal government shutdown. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for February. … Automakers report U.S. vehicle-sales data for February.