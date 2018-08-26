The business week ahead
TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its home-price index for June, with Seattle having led the nation in home price increases for the previous 21 months in a row. … The Conference Board comes out with its Consumer Confidence Index for August.
WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports its second estimate on second-quarter gross domestic product. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for July.
THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on July personal income and spending.
