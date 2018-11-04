The business week ahead
MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for October.
TUESDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service reports October home price data for a market that has been cooling for months. … The Labor Department issues its September job openings and labor turnover survey.
WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve reports consumer credit data for September.
THURSDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day meeting on interest rates. They’re not expected to raise rates this month.
FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October.
