A look at the business week ahead

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its home-price index for November, which was a slow time for the Seattle-area real-estate market. … The Conference Board issues its Consumer Confidence Index for January.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results. Boeing Chairman Dennis Muilenburg will hold a teleconference with analysts and news media that will be webcast at 7:30 a.m. Investors will look for strong Boeing cash flow, despite the slight miss in its jet-delivery target for the year. … Microsoft reports its fiscal second-quarter earnings. CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood will discuss the results in a conference call webcast at 2:30 p.m. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day monetary review meeting with a statement at 11 a.m. Fed watchers expect the central bank to hold its target interest rate steady. … Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in January. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home-sales index for December.

THURSDAY: Amazon reports its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after the markets close. Financial analysts tracking the company expect, on average, earnings per share of $5.49 and revenue of $71.7 billion. A conference call will be webcast at 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports U.S. employment data for January. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for January.