The business week ahead

MONDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service unveils its home price data for December, capping off a topsy-turvy year for local real estate. … About 70 companies will send HR representatives to an Aerospace Job Fair for people seeking work in commercial and defense aviation, space and unmanned aerial systems, at the ShoWare Center in Kent, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Participating employers include Boeing, Blue Origin, Mitsubishi, Carlisle, Alaska Airlines, AIM Aerospace and Orion. Job seekers should register in advance at https://www.afa-wa.com/jobfair. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for December.

TUESDAY: Boeing releases its final airplane order and delivery numbers for 2018, followed by Airbus, which will provide its year-end figures on Friday. Boeing should handily come in ahead in both categories. Analysts will focus on whether each jet manufacturer managed to meet its delivery target, vital to incoming cash, with the usual scramble in December. … CES, the annual consumer-electronics show, kicks off in Las Vegas and runs through Friday. … The Federal Reserve reports on consumer credit for November.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its December interest-rate meeting.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department is expected to release its Consumer Price Index for December.