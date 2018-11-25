The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The Case-Shiller home price index for September follows last month’s report in which the Seattle area had the biggest month-over-month drop in home prices in the country. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for November

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases its second estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product and data on new home sales for October

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on October personal income and spending. … The National Association of Realtors issues its pending home sales index for October. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its November 7-8 interest-rate meeting.