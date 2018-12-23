MONDAY: The U.S. stock market closes three hours early, at 10 a.m. Seattle time, in a preholiday session.

TUESDAY: U.S. financial markets are closed for Christmas Day.

WEDNESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its home-price index for October, as prices have been falling faster in the Seattle metro area than anywhere in the country on a month-over-month basis.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports new home sales data for November. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for December.

FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors issues its pending home sales index for November.