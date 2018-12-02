The business week ahead
MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for November. … The Commerce Department reports on October construction spending.
WEDNESDAY: Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in November. … The Labor Department releases its revised third-quarter productivity data. … The Institute for Supply Management issues its service-sector index for November. … The Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book, its regional summaries of the economic outlook.
THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service’s release of Seattle-area home-price data for November will offer a look at whether the housing-market slowdown is continuing. … The Commerce Department reports on international trade as well as U.S. factory orders for October.
FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports employment data for November, the last big economic statistics out before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision Dec. 19. … The Fed releases consumer-credit data for October.
