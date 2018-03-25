The business week ahead
TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home-price index for January. The Seattle region has led the nation in home-price increases for the previous 16 months. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for March.
WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors issues its February pending home-sales index.
THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on personal income and spending for February.
FRIDAY: Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and effective ruler of Saudi Arabia, visits Seattle as part of a three-week U.S. tour. He’ll reportedly meet with Bill Gates and tour Boeing’s Everett jet plant. … U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.
