The business week ahead

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home-price index for January. The Seattle region has led the nation in home-price increases for the previous 16 months. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for March.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors issues its February pending home-sales index.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on personal income and spending for February.

FRIDAY: Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and effective ruler of Saudi Arabia, visits Seattle as part of a three-week U.S. tour. He’ll reportedly meet with Bill Gates and tour Boeing’s Everett jet plant. … U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.