The business week ahead

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on new-home sales for April. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its April interest-rate meeting. … Major U.S. retailers wrap up their earnings reports, with Lowe’s and Target releasing their quarterly financial reports.

THURSDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for April.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases April durable-goods data.

Seattle Times staff