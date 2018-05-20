The business week ahead
WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on new-home sales for April. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its April interest-rate meeting. … Major U.S. retailers wrap up their earnings reports, with Lowe’s and Target releasing their quarterly financial reports.
THURSDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for April.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases April durable-goods data.
