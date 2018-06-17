The business week ahead

TODAY: Executives from scores of retailers gather in Seattle for the Future Stores conference through Thursday at the downtown Sheraton. They’ll hear from executives of Nordstrom, Starbucks, Microsoft and other local and national retailers and technology providers on store design and new retail models. But no one from Amazon — the local company that has had the most disruptive impact on retail over the last two decades — is on the agenda, though attendees will have a chance to tour the cashier-less Amazon Go store, fittingly, without a host. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for June.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on May housing starts.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases the current account trade deficit for the first quarter. … The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for May.