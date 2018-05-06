The business week ahead

TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home-sales data for April as the spring homebuying season follows a record-breaking start to the year for home prices. … Microsoft’s three-day Build developers conference kicks off in Seattle with a keynote by CEO Satya Nadella. … REI, the outdoor gear co-op founded in Seattle 80 years ago, holds its annual members’ meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at its South Lake Union flagship store. The company will share results of its board election and provide an update on initiatives such as a new sustainability mandate for its suppliers. … The Federal Reserve reports consumer credit data for March.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for March.

WEDNESDAY: New Seasons Market opens a 25,000-square-foot grocery store in the Ballard neighborhood, the second Seattle-area store for the Portland-based chain. While New Seasons touts its employee benefits and local community connections, the company has come under fire from labor groups and other activists, who are expected to protest at the opening of the nonunion grocer. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April.

THURSDAY: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for April.