The business week ahead

EARLY THIS WEEK: The World Trade Organization (WTO) is expected to issue its final ruling on the case against Airbus alleging it received illegal government subsidies. The WTO appellate panel is likely to uphold at least some of the earlier findings that launch aid to certain jet programs was illegal. Deciding what happens next will no doubt be an extended process.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on April retail sales and March business inventories. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for May.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases housing starts for April. … The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for April.

THURSDAY: Nordstrom reports its first-quarter financial results — the first report from the company since its independent board of directors terminated take-private discussions with Nordstrom family members in March. The median estimate of analysts is for earnings of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters data. … House Speaker Paul Ryan says this is the deadline for a new North American Free Trade Agreement if the Trump administration wants to pass the trade accord before a new Congress is sworn in.