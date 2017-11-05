The business week ahead
TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its local home-sale data for October — how much will home prices go up this time?
TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for September. … The Federal Reserve reports consumer credit data for September.
WEDNESDAY: President Donald Trump starts his three-day state visit to China, and as is typical on such trips, he’ll sign a series of business deals. Expect an announcement of a large sale of Boeing jets, although as is usual with Chinese airplane order news, it may be difficult to discern how much of the order is truly new.
THURSDAY: Nordstrom discusses its third-quarter financial results in a 1:45 p.m. conference call with analysts. … The Economist holds a “Space Summit” at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, focusing on the future of human space exploration. Speakers include the head of Airbus’ space division and the CEOs of Planetary Resources, the local venture aiming to mine asteroids, and Earth2Orbit, India’s first private space startup.
