A look at the business week ahead.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for September. … The Commerce Department reports on August construction spending.

TUESDAY: Microsoft holds its annual new-devices event in New York, where it’s expected to unveil updated Surface computers. … Automakers report their September U.S. vehicle sales stats.

WEDNESDAY: ADP issues its employment survey for September. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its September service sector index.

THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases home price data for September, a month after an unseasonably large price drop in Seattle. … Costco reports its fourth-quarter and full-year results after stock markets close. The Issaquah-based club retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings per share of $2.36, according to the mean average estimate of 25 financial analysts. … The Commerce Department reports factory orders for August

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports September employment data. … The Commerce Department releases international trade data for August. … The Federal Reserve reports August consumer credit data for August.