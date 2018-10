The business week ahead

MONDAY: The Commerce Department releases data on September retail sales and August business inventories.

TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve reports on September industrial production. … The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for August. … The National Association of Home Builders reports its housing market index for October.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its September interest-rate meeting. … The Commerce Department reports on housing starts for September.

FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases data on September existing-home sales.