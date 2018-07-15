The business week ahead

THIS WEEK: The Farnborough Air Show, the year’s premier aerospace industry event, kicks off Monday with four days of flying displays and high-level sales meetings. Boeing and Airbus will be there pitching their current jets and gauging the market for future airliners; so will hundreds of aerospace suppliers for both commercial and military aerospace. On Thursday, the show shifts gears as the industry events end and the general public is admitted.

TODAY: The Commerce Department reports on retail sales for June and business inventories for May

TUESDAY: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell presents his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress before the U.S. Senate committee on banking, housing and urban affairs. He testifies the next day before the U.S. House committee on financial services. … The Federal Reserve releases data on June industrial production. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for July.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on housing starts for June. … The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, a summary of regional economic conditions.

THURSDAY: Microsoft announces its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after the market closes.