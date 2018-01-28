The business week ahead

TODAY: The Commerce Department reports on December personal income and spending.

TUESDAY: Costco holds its annual shareholders meeting at 4 p.m. at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center. Typically a moment for unveiling stupendous statistics (1.9 million pumpkin pies sold in the 3 days before Thanksgiving), this year it also may feature discussions on how Costco is responding to the surge in e-commerce. … Case-Shiller releases its home price index for November. The Seattle region has led the nation in price increases for 14 months in a row. … Paccar releases its year-end financial results. … The Conference Board issues its Consumer Confidence Index for January.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing releases its fourth quarter and 2017 full-year financial results. In a teleconference with analysts, CEO Dennis Muilenburg, riding a Boeing stock boom fueled by record jet production, should offer a glowing outlook, including Boeing’s multibillion dollar windfall from last month’s federal tax overhaul. … Microsoft discusses its fiscal second-quarter earnings in a 2:30 p.m. conference call with analysts. … Federal Reserve policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on interest rates. The meeting is Fed chief Janet Yellen’s last; her term ends Saturday. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for December.

THURSDAY: Amazon discusses its fourth-quarter financial results in a 2:30 p.m. conference call. Analysts expect the company to report a profit of $1.84 a share, up from $1.54 a share a year earlier. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for January. … The Commerce Department reports on December construction spending. … Automakers release vehicle sales data for January. … The Labor Department reports fourth-quarter productivity data.

FRIDAY: Weyerhaeuser discusses its fourth-quarter financial results in a 7 a.m. conference call. … The Labor Department reports January employment data. … The Commerce Department releases factory orders for December.