The business week ahead
TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the Presidents Day holiday.
TUESDAY: Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, will report its fourth-quarter financial results, which should signal how its online efforts are doing in competition with Amazon.
WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for January. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY: Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate jumped last week to 4.38 percent — its highest level in nearly four years.
