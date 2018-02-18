The business week ahead

TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the Presidents Day holiday.

TUESDAY: Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, will report its fourth-quarter financial results, which should signal how its online efforts are doing in competition with Amazon.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for January. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY: Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate jumped last week to 4.38 percent — its highest level in nearly four years.