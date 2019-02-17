The business week ahead
MONDAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the Presidents Day holiday.
TUESDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for February. … The world’s biggest retailer, Walmart, reports its fourth-quarter financial results. The report might give some clues about the strength of consumer spending — of concern recently.
WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January interest-rate meeting. Investors are interested in the deliberations because that’s when the Fed made a subtle but significant shift in its economic outlook.
THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on durable goods for December. … The National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales data for January.
