The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports October international trade data. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service-sector index for November.

WEDNESDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases home sales and price data for November, when real- estate activity typically dies down — but this hasn’t been a typical year for the market. … Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in November. … The Labor Department releases revised third-quarter productivity data.

THURSDAY: The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for October.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports November U.S. employment data.