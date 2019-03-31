MONDAY: The Commerce Department reports February data on retail sales and construction spending. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases durable-goods data for February.

WEDNESDAY: Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in March. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service-sector index for March.

FRIDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service is out with its home-price data for March, as the slow market pivots toward the normally busy spring season. … The Labor Department reports employment data for March. … The Federal Reserve releases consumer-credit data for February.