The business week ahead

MONDAY: The Commerce Department reports on factory orders for November as federal departments step up their release of economic data with the end of the government shutdown.

TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for January.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports November international trade data.

THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home price data for January, kicking off a new year that followed an up-and-down 2018 for local real estate. … The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December.