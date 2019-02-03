The business week ahead
MONDAY: The Commerce Department reports on factory orders for November as federal departments step up their release of economic data with the end of the government shutdown.
TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for January.
WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports November international trade data.
THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home price data for January, kicking off a new year that followed an up-and-down 2018 for local real estate. … The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December.
