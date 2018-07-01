The business week ahead
TODAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June. … The Commerce Department reports on May construction spending.
TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases factory orders for May.
WEDNESDAY: U.S. financial markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.
THURSDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its local home-price data for June, normally a busy month for the Seattle-area real estate market. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for June. … The Federal Reserve issues the minutes from its June interest-rate meeting.
FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports U.S. employment data for June. … The Commerce Department releases May international trade data.
