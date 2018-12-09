A look at the business week ahead

MONDAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for October.

TUESDAY: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on the company’s data collection and use. … The Labor Department reports the Producer Price Index for November.

WEDNESDAY: The Consumer Price Index for November is released by the Labor Department.

THURSDAY: Warehouse club retailer Costco reports earnings for its 2019 fiscal first quarter. The consensus estimate of analysts following the Issaquah company is for earnings of $1.62 a share. … Starbucks holds its investor day conference, with updates from top executives including CEO Kevin Johnson, Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer and new Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on November retail sales and October business inventories. … The Federal Reserve releases industrial production data for November.