TODAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases data on local home sales for September. The August report showed that in both Seattle and Bellevue, the median price of a single-family home was exactly the same as one year earlier: $760,000 in Seattle, $935,000 in Bellevue.
TUESDAY: The Port of Seattle Commission considers the draft budget for the $60 million maritime and $29 million economic development divisions, and whether to renew the Port’s lease for the Tsubota tiny house village.
THURSDAY: The Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index for September.
