The business week ahead
TUESDAY: Avista shareholders vote on the $5.3 billion sale of the Spokane-based utility to Hydro One, a large Canadian utility based in Quebec. The sale of Avista, which has electric and natural-gas customers in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska, also requires approval from regulators in those four states. … The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for October.
WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on October durable goods. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its October interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY: U.S. financial markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
FRIDAY: The U.S. stock market closes at 10 a.m. Seattle time; the bond market closes an hour after that.
