WEDNESDAY: The House Transportation Committee holds a hearing on “Status of the Boeing 737 MAX,” but no one from Boeing is expected. Appearing will be the Federal Aviation Administration’s acting administrator, Daniel Elwell, and the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, Robert Sumwalt. … The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee meets on the nomination of Stephen Dickson to lead the FAA … Macy’s reports its quarterly results, and the Commerce Department releases retail sales for April.

THURSDAY: Walmart reports earnings for the quarter. The biggest U.S. retailer’s e-commerce sales have been growing robustly as it chases Amazon’s lead.