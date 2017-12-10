The business week ahead

TODAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for October.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department reports on the November Producer Price Index.

WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers have signaled that they plan to raise their benchmark interest rate this week. Look for an announcement at the conclusion of their two-day meeting, at about 11 a.m. Seattle time. … The Labor Department reports on the November Consumer Price Index.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases retail sales data for November.

FRIDAY: Spanish engineering firm MTorres hosts local government officials and aerospace customer representatives for the grand opening of its new advanced manufacturing and innovation facility in Everett. … The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for November.