The business week ahead
TODAY: The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for October.
TUESDAY: The Labor Department reports on the November Producer Price Index.
WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers have signaled that they plan to raise their benchmark interest rate this week. Look for an announcement at the conclusion of their two-day meeting, at about 11 a.m. Seattle time. … The Labor Department reports on the November Consumer Price Index.
THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases retail sales data for November.
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
- Analysis: Why haven't the Seahawks placed Kam Chancellor on injured reserve yet?
FRIDAY: Spanish engineering firm MTorres hosts local government officials and aerospace customer representatives for the grand opening of its new advanced manufacturing and innovation facility in Everett. … The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for November.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.