A look at the business week ahead

MONDAY: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for December.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department reports housing starts for November.

WEDNESDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers, led by Chairman Jerome Powell, conclude their two-day meeting to review interest rates. They are widely expected to raise their target rate — the fourth increase this year — but investors will be focused on any signals the Fed gives on how many rate hikes might be coming next year. … The Commerce Department reports the current account trade deficit for the third quarter. … The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for November

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases three reports: durable goods for November; the third, and last, estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product; and November personal income and spending.