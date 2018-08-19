The business week ahead

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for July. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its July interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports new home sales data for July,

FRIDAY: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will headline this year’s central bank gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a speech on monetary policy in a changing economy. Powell kicks off the Kansas City Fed’s annual policy symposium, two days of talks among prominent central bankers and economists at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park. … The Commerce Department releases durable goods data for July.

SATURDAY: Future and Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA.aero) holds a Pilot Job Fair, attended by recruiters from regional airlines, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Seattle Airport Marriott. The job fair will be followed from 1-6 p.m. by a Future Pilot Forum laying out the pathways to a professional pilot career and how to finance pilot certification. As well as offering young people information on how to become a pilot, the event highlights job opportunities for retired pilots older than 65 who can no longer fly for commercial airlines but may be hired by commuter airlines or for corporate flying.