The business week ahead

TODAY: The National Association of Realtors reports on existing-home sales for June.

WEDNESDAY: The week after a successful Farnborough Air Show, Boeing releases its second-quarter earnings. CEO Dennis Muilenburg will hold a 7:30 a.m. conference call with analysts and news media to discuss the results. … The Commerce Department releases data on June new-home sales.

THURSDAY: Amazon reports its second-quarter earnings. The retail and technology giant is expected to post a profit of $2.50 a share, up from 40 cents a share a year ago, on growth in the company’s core e-commerce business and its cloud-computing division. A conference call with analysts is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. … Starbucks reports earnings for its fiscal third quarter. In June, Starbucks announced that chief financial officer Scott Maw was leaving the company a week after it announced lower than expected sales growth and a diminished profit forecast for the year — signs of which will be watched closely. A conference call to discuss the results will be webcast at 2 p.m. … Alaska Air Group releases its second-quarter financial results. CEO Brad Tilden will hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. … The Commerce Department reports on June durable goods orders.