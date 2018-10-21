The business week ahead

WEDNESDAY: Boeing releases its third-quarter financial results. In a 7:30 a.m. teleconference call with analysts and news media, CEO Dennis Muilenburg will provide an update on progress in shifting the pileup of 737s out of Renton. He’ll talk about recent defense wins and will also have to address the latest delay on delivery of the first Air Force tanker. … Microsoft will release its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the market closes. Wall Street analysts expect the company to report increases in profit as well as revenue, which is forecast to rise 13 percent to $27.7 billion. … The Commerce Department releases new home sales for September. … The Federal Reserve issues its Beige Book, a summary of regional economic outlooks.

THURSDAY: Amazon reports its third-quarter results, following record profit in the second quarter driven by fast growth of its cloud-computer group, advertising division and third-party seller Marketplace. … Alaska Air Group releases its third-quarter earnings. Analysts on an 8:30 a.m. conference call with CEO Brad Tilden may ask for more details on the financial pressures that have forced management layoffs. … The Commerce Department reports on durable goods for September. … The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for September.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports its first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product.