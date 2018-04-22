The business week ahead

SOMETIME THIS WEEK: Two Washington companies are expected to go public this week: Bellevue-based Smartsheet, which makes project tracking and workflow software, and Vancouver-based nLight, a maker of semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial companies.

TODAY: Alaska Airlines reports its first-quarter financial results. Once again, the focus will be on the progress of its merger with Virgin America. In an 8:30 a.m. teleconference, CEO Brad Tilden is expected to announce that full integration of the two airlines’ passenger-service systems is close, which will fully merge their reservation systems.

TUESDAY: Case-Shiller releases its monthly home- price index for February. Seattle has led the nation in price increases for the past 17 months. … The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for April.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing reports its first-quarter earnings. In a 7:30 a.m. teleconference, CEO Dennis Muilenburg will report a strong position in the commercial-airplane market. However, he’ll also have to address new doubts about Boeing’s KC-46 tanker program after a Government Accountability Office report said further delays are likely.

THURSDAY: Amazon reports its quarterly financial results. Analysts expect a profit of $1.25 a share, down from $1.48 a year ago. The company, which recently disclosed it has more than 100 million members of its Prime loyalty program, will hold a 2:30 p.m. conference call to discuss the results. … Starbucks will hold a 2 p.m. teleconference call on its earnings report for the second quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. … Microsoft reports its fiscal third-quarter earnings, with CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood discussing the results in a 2:30 p.m. conference call.