The business week ahead

TODAY: The Dubai Air Show, which started Sunday in the United Arab Emirates, runs through Thursday. Expectations have been raised that giant Gulf airline Emirates will rescue the Airbus A380 program from collapse by placing a new order for the superjumbo jet. Boeing also has hopes for a significant order: Emirates could become a new, blue-ribbon customer for the 787 Dreamliner.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on October retail sales and September business inventories. … The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for October.

THURSDAY: The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for October. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing-market index for November. … Amazon rival Wal-Mart reports third-quarter financial results.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases housing starts for October.