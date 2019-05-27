TODAY: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: The monthly S & P Case-Shiller home- price index will indicate which way single-family homes are trending nationally and locally. Last month, the report showed local prices lagging most of the country, a recent reversal after years of leading the pack.

THURSDAY: National Association of Realtors releases its index of pending home sales … The Commerce Department delivers its latest estimate of first quarter U.S. economic growth.