The business week ahead

TODAY: The minimum wage in Washington state rises from $11 an hour to $11.50. But Seattle workers will see an increase from 2017 levels of between $11 and $15 an hour to 2018 wages between $11.50 and $15.45 an hour, depending on the size of their employer and their benefits. Most workers in the state will also start accruing paid sick leave at the rate of one hour paid time off for every 40 hours worked. … U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for New Year’s Day.

WEDNESDAY: Costco reports its sales figures for the all-important month of December. In mid-December the warehouse retailer surprised analysts with a stronger-than-expected performance for the quarter ended Nov. 26. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for December. … The Commerce Department reports on November construction spending. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its December interest-rate meeting. … Automakers release U.S. vehicle sales data for December.

THURSDAY: ADP issues its employment survey for December.

FRIDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its home price data for December, capping the most expensive year ever for Puget Sound-area real estate. … The Labor Department reports U.S. employment data for December. … The Commerce Department releases November international trade data. … The Institute for Supply Management issues its service-sector index for December.