The business week ahead
MONDAY: Traders ring out the year in U.S. financial markets after a stomach-churning, roller-coaster ride in the last month.
TUESDAY: Stock and bond markets are closed for New Year’s Day.
THURSDAY: Payroll processor ADP issues its employment survey for December. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its December manufacturing index. … Automakers release U.S. vehicle sales data for December.
FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports U.S. employment data for December.
Most Read Business Stories
- Mounting costs in Seattle weigh on grocers, restaurants
- Compare local business tax bills
- High-living Clyde Hill man was really running an investment scam, officials charge
- The big jet behind Everett's big doors: Boeing readies first 777X to fly
- How to plan your smart home — and weigh privacy risks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.